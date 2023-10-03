What does it take to be a Washington State Resident?
The Evergreen State, in my opinion, the best state! But what does it take for one to become a Washington State Resident? We'll let's dive into how!
This is the definition:
"Persons are considered residents of this state for sales and use tax purposes if they take actions which indicate that they intend to live in this state on more than a temporary or transient basis. " Washington State residency definition | Washington Department of Revenue
"The Department of Revenue presumes that a person is a resident of this state if he or she does any of the following:
- Maintains a residence in Washington for personal use;
- Lives in a motor home or vessel which is not permanently attached to any property if the person previously lived in this state and does not have a permanent residence in any other state;
- Is registered to vote in this state;
- Receives benefits under one of Washington's public assistance programs;
- Has a state professional or business license in this state;
- Is attending school in this state and paying tuition as a Washington resident or is a custodial parent with a child attending a public school in this state;
- Uses a Washington address for federal or state taxes;
- Has a Washington State driver's license; or
- Claims Washington as a residence for obtaining a hunting or fishing license, eligibility to hold public office or for judicial actions." -Washington Department of Revenue
I was born in Washington State, so I got an "instant in." And I am so so thankful for such!
