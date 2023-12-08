What is a Legal Will in Washington State?

Have you made a will? If something should happen to you - Who would take care of your children? Who would inherit your assets and personal property? How do you make a will? We explain here.

You can get a legal document - that explains how you’d want any assets, property, or material belongings to be distributed to your spouse/domestic partner, children, family, family pets, and even friends.

A legal will would also provide instructions on who should become a legal guardian to any of your under-aged children.

What is a Washington Living Will?

Washington Living Will provide instructions should something catastrophic happen to you. What if you become incapacitated and incapable of making decisions? What would happen regarding your medical care? A Living Will explains your wishes.

Do you need a last will?

Although a last will is not legally required, without a will, state laws determine the distribution of an estate's assets. Because the outcome may not line up with your wishes - you should get a legal last will.

What would happen to your children or even your family pets?

A Washington last will also allow you to name a legal guardian for minor children, or create a “pet trust” to provide for the care of an animal after your death.

Can you donate your assets to charity?

In the State of Washington - you can set up a charity to receive some or even all of your assets in the event you pass on.

What is the process of setting up a will in Washington?

You can write your will without hiring a lawyer. To make your wishes legal, you must schedule an appointment with a probate court.

What if you die without making a will in Washington?

There is a legal term for anyone who dies without a will: The legal world calls this “intestate.”

In Washington in the absence of a will, a surviving spouse or state-registered domestic partner inherits the entire estate unless you and your spouse share descendants. Things get a bit murky from here. Click this link and find out how Washington State law would distribute assets.

How do I make a legally binding “last will” in Washington?

The basic requirements in Washington State include:

Being at least 18 years old.

You must be of sound mind.

The will must be signed by you or by someone else in your name in your presence and by your direction.

You have at least two witnesses, who should not be beneficiaries.

A Washington will must be in writing.

You can leave property to anyone - family or friends.

Do I need a lawyer to make a will in Washington?

You are not required to use an attorney to draft a will.

However, because a will is a legal document - so you’ll want to create a will that the probate court will accept.

What if I’m Divorced? What will legally happen to my assets?

In the state of Washington, if your marriage or domestic partnership ends after creating a will - certain provisions in favor of your ex-spouse or ex-domestic partner are null and void.

How do I start the process to make a will?

Click here to find out how you can proceed with creating your own legal will in the state of Washington.

INFO: Findlaw.com, LegalZoom.com