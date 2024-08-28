You’re Invited to the 2024 Wenatchee Wild Training Camp

You&#8217;re Invited to the 2024 Wenatchee Wild Training Camp

2023 Wenatchee WIld Training Camp DREDIT: Wenatchee WIld

The boys are back in town!

The Wenatchee Wild is set to host its second annual WHL preseason training camp at Town Toyota Center. All players are expected to report to the team by Wednesday (8/28), and the first on-ice activities are scheduled for Thursday (8/29).

Evan Friesen (from the 2023 Wild Training Camp) CREDIT: Wild
64 players will skate this weekend, divided into three teams for competition

Each team will practice once and play two games before a "young guns" game Friday afternoon and a Blue-Gray game Friday evening. Two all-star games are scheduled for Saturday before the Wenatchee hockey operations staff makes its final selections for the preseason roster.

Where and how much are tickets to Wild Training Camp?

All games will be played on the Town Toyota Center’s arena rink, and all on-ice activities during the Wild training camp are free and open to the public.

Hayden Moore (from the 2023 Wild Training Camp) CREDIT: Wild
Team assignments for the training camp will be made available later.

Wenatchee Wild 2024 Preseason Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, August 29
9:00am          Practice Team A
10:00am        Game - Team B vs Team C
4:00pm          Practice Team B
5:00pm          Game - Team A vs Team C

 

Friday, August 30
9:00am          Practice Team C
10:00am        Team 3 vs Team 4
3:30pm          "Young Guns" Game
6:30pm          Blue vs Grey

Saturday, August 31
10:00am          All-Star Game 1
5:00pm            All-Star Game 2

 

FULL 2024-25 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Kenta Isogai (from the 2023 Wild Training Camp) CREDIT: Wild
FORWARDS

NAME2023-24 TEAM(S)
Kenta Isogai (2004) *Wenatchee Wild
Evan Friesen (2004)Wenatchee Wild
Dawson Seitz (2005)Wenatchee Wild
Kurt Rookes (2005)Wenatchee Wild
Noah Samanski (2005Red Bull Akademie Juniors (Alps Hockey League)
Ty Fraser (2005)Wenatchee Wild
Zane Saab (2006)Red Deer Rebels
Hayden Moore (2006)Wenatchee Wild
Luka Shcherbyna (2006)Wenatchee Wild
Maddix McCagherty (2006)Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild
Miles Cooper (2006)Wenatchee Wild
Turner McIntyre (2006)Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL)
Ryder Vander Kooi (2006)Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL)
Ashton Brown (2007)Wenatchee Wild
Ben Davis (2007)Victory Honda 16UAAA (Mich.)
Grant Reid (2007)Victoria Royals / Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep
Jaden Kokosha (2007)Fort Saskatchewan Rangers U18 AAA
Alexandre Jacques (2007)Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep
Trystyn Sidor (2007)HC Edmonton U18
Caelan Joudrey (2008)Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 / Wenatchee Wild
Nathaniel Danielson (2008)Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Grady Wedman (2008)Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep
Shaan Basran (2008)Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA
Dylan Brass (2008)Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA
Cody Farrell (2008)Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA
Maxx Parfitt (2008)Okanagan Hockey Academy U17 Prep Black
Ben Schmidt (2008)Valley West Giants U18 AAA
Tyson Medernach (2009)Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA
Grady Veary (2009)Island Hockey Club U15
Atticus Cruz (2009)Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Green
Ethan Collins (2009)Fort Sask. Rangers U15 AAA
Devin Pelletier (2009)Sherwood Park U15 AAA Flyers
Kishan Saggu (2009)Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green
Marcus Matyas (2009)Cretin-Derham Hall H.S. (Minn.)
JT Preston (2009)HC Edmonton U15
Oliver Parent (2009)Colorado Rampage 14UAAA
Sam Grunewald (2009)Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA
Trey Tourigny (2009)Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Kaden Mote (2009)Edge School U15 Prep
Hudson Lungal (2009)Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA
Nolan Waterstreet (2009)Bishop Kearney Selects 14UAAA (N.Y.)

* NOTE: Kenta Isogai is not scheduled to skate at the start of training camp. "He is waiting to cleared for contract. He hopes to be cleared to play on Saturday."

 

DEFENSEMEN

NAME2023-24 TEAM(S)
Easton Kovacs (2004)Prince Albert Raiders
Reid Andresen (2005)Medicine Hat Tigers
Sam Ward (2005)Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild
Josh Fluker (2005)Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild
Brayden Pankey (2006)Colorado Grit (NAHL) / Wenatchee Wild
Landon Young (2006)Wenatchee Wild
Chase Bambrick (2006)Wenatchee Wild
Justus Chyld (2007)Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 / Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL)
Tyler Russell (2007)Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16UAAA (Calif.)
Radoslav Dimitrov (2008)OHA Edmonton U18 Prep
Josh McKague (2008)KC Centennials U17 AAA
Adam Chipelski (2008)Yellowhead Chiefs U18 AAA
Nathan Barclay (2008)Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Trey Taylor (2008)Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA
Matt Henkelman (2009)Saskatoon Generals U15 AA
Daniel Vaillant (2009)Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA
Kolton Denich (2009)Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Dalton Forbes (2009)Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons

NOTE: 2009-born defender Boston Tait (Wenatchee's 1st round draft pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects draft) will be unable to skate because of injury.

Daniel Hauser (from the 2023 Wild Training Camp) CREDIT: Wild
GOALTENDERS

NAME2023-24 TEAM(S)
Daniel Hauser (2004)Wenatchee Wild
Brendan Gee (2005)Wenatchee Wild
Noah Stenvig (2006)Richmond Sockeyes (PIJHL)
Justin Perreault (2007)Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA
Jason Ho (2008)Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Joseph Naccarato (2009)St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA

Make some noise in the Wolves Den

Be part of the Wild's first Pre-season home game versus the Tri-City Americans: Saturday, September 7th, at 7 p.m. puck drop at the Town Toyota Center.

The Wenatchee Wild's WHL Opening Night versus the Seattle Thunderbirds is Saturday, September 21st. The puck drops at 6 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

Be part of the Wild Family

Single game and season ticket packages available: WenatcheeWIldHockey.com

