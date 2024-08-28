You’re Invited to the 2024 Wenatchee Wild Training Camp

The boys are back in town!

The Wenatchee Wild is set to host its second annual WHL preseason training camp at Town Toyota Center. All players are expected to report to the team by Wednesday (8/28), and the first on-ice activities are scheduled for Thursday (8/29).

64 players will skate this weekend, divided into three teams for competition

Each team will practice once and play two games before a "young guns" game Friday afternoon and a Blue-Gray game Friday evening. Two all-star games are scheduled for Saturday before the Wenatchee hockey operations staff makes its final selections for the preseason roster.

Where and how much are tickets to Wild Training Camp?

All games will be played on the Town Toyota Center’s arena rink, and all on-ice activities during the Wild training camp are free and open to the public.

Team assignments for the training camp will be made available later.

Wenatchee Wild 2024 Preseason Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, August 29

9:00am Practice Team A

10:00am Game - Team B vs Team C

4:00pm Practice Team B

5:00pm Game - Team A vs Team C

Friday, August 30

9:00am Practice Team C

10:00am Team 3 vs Team 4

3:30pm "Young Guns" Game

6:30pm Blue vs Grey

Saturday, August 31

10:00am All-Star Game 1

5:00pm All-Star Game 2

FULL 2024-25 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS

NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S) Kenta Isogai (2004) * Wenatchee Wild Evan Friesen (2004) Wenatchee Wild Dawson Seitz (2005) Wenatchee Wild Kurt Rookes (2005) Wenatchee Wild Noah Samanski (2005 Red Bull Akademie Juniors (Alps Hockey League) Ty Fraser (2005) Wenatchee Wild Zane Saab (2006) Red Deer Rebels Hayden Moore (2006) Wenatchee Wild Luka Shcherbyna (2006) Wenatchee Wild Maddix McCagherty (2006) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild Miles Cooper (2006) Wenatchee Wild Turner McIntyre (2006) Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL) Ryder Vander Kooi (2006) Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL) Ashton Brown (2007) Wenatchee Wild Ben Davis (2007) Victory Honda 16UAAA (Mich.) Grant Reid (2007) Victoria Royals / Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep Jaden Kokosha (2007) Fort Saskatchewan Rangers U18 AAA Alexandre Jacques (2007) Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep Trystyn Sidor (2007) HC Edmonton U18 Caelan Joudrey (2008) Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 / Wenatchee Wild Nathaniel Danielson (2008) Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep Grady Wedman (2008) Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep Shaan Basran (2008) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA Dylan Brass (2008) Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA Cody Farrell (2008) Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA Maxx Parfitt (2008) Okanagan Hockey Academy U17 Prep Black Ben Schmidt (2008) Valley West Giants U18 AAA Tyson Medernach (2009) Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA Grady Veary (2009) Island Hockey Club U15 Atticus Cruz (2009) Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Green Ethan Collins (2009) Fort Sask. Rangers U15 AAA Devin Pelletier (2009) Sherwood Park U15 AAA Flyers Kishan Saggu (2009) Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green Marcus Matyas (2009) Cretin-Derham Hall H.S. (Minn.) JT Preston (2009) HC Edmonton U15 Oliver Parent (2009) Colorado Rampage 14UAAA Sam Grunewald (2009) Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Trey Tourigny (2009) Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep Kaden Mote (2009) Edge School U15 Prep Hudson Lungal (2009) Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA Nolan Waterstreet (2009) Bishop Kearney Selects 14UAAA (N.Y.)

* NOTE: Kenta Isogai is not scheduled to skate at the start of training camp. "He is waiting to cleared for contract. He hopes to be cleared to play on Saturday."

DEFENSEMEN

NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S) Easton Kovacs (2004) Prince Albert Raiders Reid Andresen (2005) Medicine Hat Tigers Sam Ward (2005) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild Josh Fluker (2005) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild Brayden Pankey (2006) Colorado Grit (NAHL) / Wenatchee Wild Landon Young (2006) Wenatchee Wild Chase Bambrick (2006) Wenatchee Wild Justus Chyld (2007) Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 / Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL) Tyler Russell (2007) Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16UAAA (Calif.) Radoslav Dimitrov (2008) OHA Edmonton U18 Prep Josh McKague (2008) KC Centennials U17 AAA Adam Chipelski (2008) Yellowhead Chiefs U18 AAA Nathan Barclay (2008) Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep Trey Taylor (2008) Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA Matt Henkelman (2009) Saskatoon Generals U15 AA Daniel Vaillant (2009) Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA Kolton Denich (2009) Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep Dalton Forbes (2009) Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons

NOTE: 2009-born defender Boston Tait (Wenatchee's 1st round draft pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects draft) will be unable to skate because of injury.

GOALTENDERS

NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S) Daniel Hauser (2004) Wenatchee Wild Brendan Gee (2005) Wenatchee Wild Noah Stenvig (2006) Richmond Sockeyes (PIJHL) Justin Perreault (2007) Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA Jason Ho (2008) Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep Joseph Naccarato (2009) St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA

