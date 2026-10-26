For ten games, the Wenatchee Wild had done the work without the reward. The shots were there, the effort was there, and the scoreboard wasn’t cooperating. On Sunday at Town Toyota Center, that changed. The offense finally showed up.

The Wild beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-4, snapping their losing streak and giving the crowd a back-and-forth game to remember. Each team scored three straight goals. The score was tied twice, and the lead changed hands twice.

Wenatchee struck first. With 3:32 left in the opening period, Tate Hardacre sent a pass across the slot to Rui Han, who hammered it home from the right-wing faceoff dot. Less than two minutes later, Mathias Silaban snapped a wrister into the top of the net, and the Wild led 2-0 at the break.

A Swing-and-Miss Second Period

Kamloops pushed back. Cooper Moore intercepted a clearing attempt, walked to the edge of the slot, and beat Tobias Tvrznik to cut the lead in half. Then the Blazers got a two-minute 5-on-3, and Vit Zahejsky tied it with a one-timer at 10:19. Ty Bonkowski gave Kamloops a 3-2 lead with a shorthanded goal after a takeaway at the Kamloops blue line.

Parker McMillan answered. Wenatchee’s top draft pick took a pass from Levi Benson on an odd-man rush and fired a quick catch-and-release shot from the right-wing circle. It was his first WHL goal, tying the game with 2:43 left in the period.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild

A Third Period Worth the Ticket

Darian Rolsing put the Wild ahead 17 seconds into the third with a blue-line shot through a crowd. Just 1:35 in, Drew Smith’s shot down the slot settled at the crease's edge, and Ty Coupland cleaned it up. McMillan earned an assist on the game-winner.

Zahejsky scored his second with 4:45 to play, but the Wild held on against the extra attacker. Hardacre finished with two assists and a +4 rating. Tvrznik made 43 saves for his third win, and Wenatchee improved to 4-6-1-0.

The Wild return to Town Toyota Center on Wednesday for Wild Wednesday, presented by Domino’s. The Medicine Hat Tigers make their first visit since 2024-25. Puck drop is at 6 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.

LOOK: 30 Objects That Might Leave Gen Z Asking "What the...?" Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz