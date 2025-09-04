Since the three-day holiday weekend, the Cascade Mountain Range has experienced approximately a dozen new fires due to sporadic dry lightning strikes. A significant fire in the region has been dominating the area with its smoke.

The Lower Sugarloaf Fire

It is a wildfire located 17 miles west of Entiat on the Wenatchee River Ranger District. It was ignited by a dry lightning storm late Sunday. The fire has rapidly grown to over 6,000 acres and, as of Thursday afternoon, was listed as 0% contained. Multiple areas along the Chumstick Highway and the Entiat River Valley are on various levels of evacuation notices. Click below to download the station app to stay up to date on our latest information.

Smoke from the Lower Sugarloaf, in addition to:

* The 5,000-plus-acre Wildcat Fire, near Naches, plus

* The 700-acre Labor Mountain Fire, 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum, has contributed to varying intensities of wildfire smoke in North Central Washington.

Where can I look on the internet to see where wildfire smoke is coming from?

A few years ago, I discovered a Canadian website that not only shows you where wildfire smoke is coming from, but also how the smoke forecast will affect you in the coming days. It comes from the BC Wildfire Service.

Here's how you can turn on the Smoke Forecast Map from the BC Wildfire Service

1) Click on this helpful wildfire smoke map and bookmark it.

2) The smoke map automatically pops up.

3) Next, select the Smoke Forecast button. You'll see the map come to life, showing where current wind conditions are directing wildfire smoke and where the smoke is forecasted to travel in the coming days.

NOTE: Since it's a service of the BC Wildfire Service, it doesn't give any information on fires here in the US, but it does show where the smoke flows from any wildfires north and south of the border.

Where can I find current information about wildfires in Washington?

My favorite app for staying updated on new fires in Washington is the Watch Duty app, which is available on any device.

The Washington DNR fire dashboard is active throughout the fire season and shows up-to-date information on wildfires affecting Washington state.

View a full-screen version of the DNR fire dashboard with this link.

