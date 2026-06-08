The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has just announced a major set of new rule changes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The main aim is to stop time-wasting and reduce player misconduct. If these changes work well during the World Cup, they might become permanent in domestic leagues next season.

Here’s a summary of the key rule changes.

1. The Anti-Time-Wasting Countdown

If slow restarts annoy you, these new rules are designed to help:

* 5-Second Restart for Throw-ins and Goal Kicks: Referees will show a clear 5-second countdown. If a throw-in takes too long, the other team gets the ball. If a goal kick goes over the limit, the other team gets a corner kick.

* 10-Second Substitution Rule: Players now have 10 seconds to leave the field at the nearest point when substituted. If they take too long, the substitute has to wait at least one minute before coming on, leaving the team with fewer players.

* Goalkeeper 8-Second Limit: If a goalkeeper holds the ball for more than 8 seconds, the other team will now get a corner kick instead of an indirect free kick.

2. Exploding the Powers of VAR

Video assistant referees will now have more power to fix clear mistakes that used to go unnoticed. They can step in and overturn an incorrectly issued second yellow card, which would otherwise result in a red card.

* Wrongly Awarded Corners: If a referee mistakenly gives a corner kick instead of a goal kick, VAR can step in and correct it, as long as it doesn’t cause a long delay.

* Set-Piece Attacking Fouls: VAR can now catch attacking fouls or blocking that happens before the ball is played during corners or free kicks.

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3. Hard Bans on Player Misconduct

FIFA is cracking down on referee dissent and hidden confrontations between players:

* The "No Covered Mouths" Red Card: If a player covers their mouth with a hand, arm, or jersey during a confrontation, they will get a straight red card. This rule is meant to stop players from hiding racist or abusive language. Covering your mouth during a friendly chat is still allowed.

* Protest Walk-offs: If a player leaves the field to protest a referee’s decision, they will get a red card. If a coach tells the team to leave, the team will lose the match by forfeit.

4. Banning the "Injury" Tactical Timeout

Coaches often use player or goalkeeper injuries as an opportunity to bring the team to the sidelines for tactical discussions.

* The One-Minute Waiting Room: Any outfield player who needs medical treatment on the field must leave and wait one minute before coming back. There are exceptions for head injuries, concussions, collisions, or if the player is taking a penalty.

* No Goalkeeper Timeouts: If a goalkeeper needs treatment, outfield players cannot go to the sidelines for tactical advice.

5. Mandatory Hydration Breaks

Since matches will be played across North America during the summer heat, there will be a mandatory three-minute hydration break in each half, usually around the 22nd and 67th minutes.

The Big Takeaway: Expect a chaotic first week of the tournament as players get used to the 5-second and 10-second countdowns. Teams that rely on gamesmanship and "shithousery" to slow down matches will be heavily penalized early on.

international friendly USMNT/Germany, June 06, 2026 in Chicago international friendly USMNT/Germany, June 06, 2026 in Chicago loading...

The USMNT's World Cup group stage features three matches broadcast on FOX/Telemundo

vs. Paraguay: Friday, June 12, 6 pm Pacific Time (Inglewood)

vs. Australia: Friday, June 19, Noon. Pacific Time (Seattle)

vs. Türkiye: Thursday, June 25, 7 pm. Pacific Time (Inglewood)

World Cup 2026 in America Check out where the 2026 World Cup games will be played in America Gallery Credit: Nick Northern