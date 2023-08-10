You Know you’re a Washington State Resident When…

Washington State, I've called the Evergreen State home since I was a baby, but there are specifics that you can tell about a Washington State Resident...

Clues You're from Washington State:

1. You Wear Fan Gear from teams that are long gone...

Seattle SuperSonics v Denver Nuggets Getty Images loading...

2. You wear North Face and Patagonia jackets

Melbourne Fashion Week: Poolside Runway Getty Images loading...

3. You either love Hiking or hate it.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

4. You measure distance by minutes/hours when going places.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

5. You're used to all 4 seasons (in one day sometimes even)

photo credit : Aly/Canva photo credit : Aly/Canva loading...

6. You hate being called a "Washintonian"

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

7. Fall Time is Fair Time!

Photo credit: Aly/Canva Photo credit: Aly/Canva loading...

8. You pay a lot for a little

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

9. You are never too far from a lake, river or even the ocean!

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

10. You have to say "State" after saying Washington, when asked where you live.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

No matter where you live in Washington (state), there are just some things that we all have in common.

Enjoy all of Washington by car, boat or in the air, this state is awesome.

I know for a fact, living on the Eastern side of the state, I am constantly telling people when they hear I'm from Washington, "No, not the wet side, I live on the dry side of the state."

Whether you enjoy the big cities like Seattle, Spokane or even Olympia. Or maybe you enjoy the smaller towns and cities like Cashmere, Chelan, or the Methow, we all have something in common. We call Washington State, Home.

10 Towns in Washington State With the 2023 Lowest Cost of Living Looking for a new place to live? Discover which towns have the most affordable cost of living in Washington State for 2023.

Explore the 5 Biggest Cities in Washington State and Their Main Attractions Washington State's biggest cities also have some of Washington State's biggest attractions.