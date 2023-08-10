You Know you’re a Washington State Resident When…
Washington State, I've called the Evergreen State home since I was a baby, but there are specifics that you can tell about a Washington State Resident...
Clues You're from Washington State:
1. You Wear Fan Gear from teams that are long gone...
2. You wear North Face and Patagonia jackets
3. You either love Hiking or hate it.
4. You measure distance by minutes/hours when going places.
5. You're used to all 4 seasons (in one day sometimes even)
6. You hate being called a "Washintonian"
7. Fall Time is Fair Time!
8. You pay a lot for a little
9. You are never too far from a lake, river or even the ocean!
10. You have to say "State" after saying Washington, when asked where you live.
No matter where you live in Washington (state), there are just some things that we all have in common.
Enjoy all of Washington by car, boat or in the air, this state is awesome.
I know for a fact, living on the Eastern side of the state, I am constantly telling people when they hear I'm from Washington, "No, not the wet side, I live on the dry side of the state."
Whether you enjoy the big cities like Seattle, Spokane or even Olympia. Or maybe you enjoy the smaller towns and cities like Cashmere, Chelan, or the Methow, we all have something in common. We call Washington State, Home.