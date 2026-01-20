In the digital haze of 2026, where notifications ping all throughout the day, the simple act of dialing a phone number feels like unearthing a relic from years past. For the young adults in our lives—Gen Z and millennial holdouts—calls have become increasingly rare.

Now, the swift, silent efficiency of texts, voice notes, DMs, and fleeting video snippets has replaced phone calls. These quick ways to connect respect boundaries and sidestep the vulnerability of real-time phone conversations, full of awkward pauses.

Why intrude with a call when a thumbs-up emoji has become the new normal?

Should we call them anyway?

In high-stakes emotional situations, a phone call becomes a bridge over turbulent waters. Breaking devastating news—a loved one's passing, a serious diagnosis, or the dissolution of a relationship—demands a voice filled with nuance, where text messages may lead to misunderstandings. Comforting a friend in crisis or offering a heartfelt apology after a disagreement requires the warmth of tone, which even the most carefully crafted emoji sequences cannot replicate. In these moments, calling isn’t an intrusion; it’s humanity’s way of reaching out.

If so...when is it okay to call

Urgency also makes a strong case for picking up the phone. When emergencies arise, last-minute changes occur, or directions are needed amidst chaos, a call cuts through the confusion more quickly than a flurry of texts. For complex discussions—like navigating medical issues or brainstorming solutions—speaking can prevent the exhaustion of endless text threads, which are prone to sarcasm or misunderstandings.

Then, there’s the quiet pull of connection. In a world dominated by screens, calling a distant relative or rekindling a budding romance brings back intimacy. Hearing the rhythm of laughter or the subtlety of a sigh fosters bonds that pixels can’t compete with.

Phone etiquette has changed

Initiating a conversation with a text—“Is it okay to call?”—respects their space, especially among those under 35. Cold calls are becoming outdated and are often seen as rude. Voicemails? They should be reserved for serious situations. Most don’t listen back to voice messages anymore. It should be known that calls aren't extinct; They're special treats, in sparing use. Rare phone calls amplify our voices, reminding the young adults we cherish that some connections deserve to be heard, not just read.

