Do You Have This Heat Pump in WA? Recall Alert

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued yet another Recall Alert

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Excessive Heat Exposure

What does one look like?

https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/styles/recall_product/public/1AmanaS-Series.jpg?VersionId=tjsOwnE3NvvAK62k190HstXlh4embEiO&itok=MAlNNeT9 https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/styles/recall_product/public/1AmanaS-Series.jpg?VersionId=tjsOwnE3NvvAK62k190HstXlh4embEiO&itok=MAlNNeT9 loading...

What exactly is going on with this?

Why the recall?

"A power interruption in the heat pump can result in the product providing heat when the power resumes, despite the thermostat being in cooling mode, posing a risk of excessive heat exposure to consumers." - Source

What do we do if we have this particular heat pump?

The CPSC is saying repairs can be made.

How many units are out there that were sold to consumers?

About 56,000 (In addition, about 5,522 were sold in Canada) - Source

How can we contact someone?

DCT toll-free at 855-545-0235 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.goodmanmfg.com/fit-recall or https://daikincomfort.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

How would we know we have the model that is involved in this recall?

Aly/Canva CPSC Aly/Canva CPSC loading...

The above image shows the models numbers, check that list and then check what you own.

What is CPSC anyway?

"CPSC works to save lives and keep families safe by reducing the unreasonable risk of injuries and deaths associated with consumer products and fulfilling its vision to be the recognized global leader in consumer product safety." - Source

Need more information? Click Here

Make sure to refer back to the above website for other items that could be recalled in the future. Better to be "in the know."

5 Reasons Washington is Best for Road Trips

Try These 8 Unique Washington Summer Events