Your Essential Needs For a Perfect Summer in Washington State

Yes, it's going to be a hot summer in Washington State.

Are you ready?

I do reccomend finding a friend that owns a boat. And then assist that friend with gas so you can gop play with said friend on the water.

Great, now anytime I go to make a friend they will wonder if it's because they have a boat or not. Honesty is the best policy though. hehehe.

So, what are some things we can actually get for ourselves to ensure an amazing summer?

Are we even going to have a hot girl summer? I mean a hot summer?

Well, here's an idea of what our Summer will be like here in WA.

Washington State is About to be HOT this Summer.

So, yes it will be hot BUT we have our essentials guide, we will be ok.

I have two favorite times of the year. 1st is Fall, man I love those autumn leaves and 2nd is Summer. My whole life I've grown up by the Columbia River, in fact it would be super weird to not have a body of water right next to where I live. Seems normal?

I could always expect growing up to have two major shopping trips too, one for school clothes and the second for summer clothes. Man, when I was little, I LOVED getting a new swimsuit, now it seems as an adult, I can't wait to AVOID the swimsuit aisle.

Cheers to a beautifully Hot, and hydrating Summer!

