Where are the Bearded Men at in Washington State?

Some of us have a type, I mean, like a type of person we are attracted to.

I had no idea I was attracted to this "type" until a friend of mine pointed it out. Apparently, I favor a man with a beard. Hahaha, don't ask why, I have no clue either.

"Did you know that an estimated 33% of American males have facial hair?" - Source

When it comes to men and their beards, it is a rather sacred thing.

From the maintenance to the growth process. I know men who have struggled their whole life trying to grow a luscious beard to no avail. Then again though, I know plenty of men who can grow a beard better that I can grow the hair on my head. To each their own.

No matter the growth cycle, I wanna know,

Where are all the Bearded men in WA?

Don't worry, I found out.

If you haven't gotten the clue, THEY ARE EVERYWHERE.

Yes, in your local grocery store, at the park, sitting at their momma's house talking to them about the world.

I know this is a bit of a satire post, but I mean, you saw the title. And what's a little laugh here and there, right? Bearded men, Thank you for growing your facial hair and making some of us swoon.

You could like stubble, or full grown beards, no matter your taste, they are out there. And we will find them.

Ok, maybe don't go all stalker, play it cool. We got this.

