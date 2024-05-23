Cockroaches in WA State: Let’s Keep Them Out of Our Homes

I hate cockroaches, I don't even like saying their name.

Grosses me out to no end!

What type of cockroaches are in WA State?

"The four most common types of cockroaches you'll encounter in Washington include the German cockroach, the American cockroach, the brown-banded cockroach, and the Oriental cockroach." - Source

Awesome.... Said no one ever.

Why do we even have cockroaches?

Am I just asking questions now to type the word cockroach? Probably.

Well, if you have them in your home... This could be why...

"In short, cockroaches are attracted to places that have food, water, and shelter, making our homes ideal as they have all three in abundance. Roaches are most often found in shady, humid areas both indoors and out such as flowerbeds, mulch piles, garages, kitchens, and bathrooms." - Source



How do we get rid of the pesky roaches?

Peppermint Spray!

No, I am not kidding. If you are looking for a safe alternative to getting rid of cockroaches, put peppermint spray around the windows and doors of your house. It will act as a natural deterrent.

You can find peppermint oils and sprays at your local Natural Foods locations. And really, peppermint oil itself has so many amazing benefits to it as well. A win win for everyone!

How worried are you about roaches anyway?

If you live in any of these cities below, I would probably go grab the peppermint.

I cannot believe Seattle was listed at #25 but here we are.

Protect your home and your weak stomach!

