For some reason, adding an animal-based nickname to a disease makes it sound ten times scarier. Mad cow disease, bird flu, monkeypox - they all sound a lot worse than "COVID-19" (even if we know, logically, that may not be true). Now the United States is adding another to the list of public health concerns: sloth fever.

What is the sloth fever virus?

"Sloth fever" is a nickname for the Oropouche virus (OROV). This virus is commonly found in tropical climates where sloths are found - such as Central and South America. It was discovered in 1955 in Oropouche, Trinidad and Tobago.

Why are people suddenly concerned about the sloth fever?

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released a statement about Oropouche being present in U.S. travelers in its weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report on August 27, 2024.

As of the report, there have been 21 people in the United States identified as having the virus - 20 in Florida, and 1 in New York. All of these people had recently traveled to Cuba.

How is sloth fever / Oropouche transmitted?

Despite the nickname, "sloth fever" is not gotten by handling sloths. The Oropouche virus is transmitted primarily through biting midges (tiny flies, called "no-see-ums" in parts of the United States) and mosquitoes. No cases of human-to-human transmission have been documented since the disease's discovery.

Should I be worried about sloth fever in Washington State?

Short answer: No. There's no reason for a public health scare. If you've been to Cuba or Central/South America recently and have the symptoms listed below, you may want to see a doctor. Otherwise, you - and the general public - are not at risk. The CDC's statement is meant to alert medical professionals to be aware of these cases to test appropriately.

If you decide to travel to areas that might have the Oropouche virus, protect yourself from insect bites. Pregnant people should defer travelling to those areas, per the CDC.

Sloth fever virus symptoms include:

Fever

Severe headache

Chills

Muscle aches/pain

Joint stiffness

Sensitivity to light

Dizziness

Eye pain

Nausea/vomiting

These and other symptoms may mimic symptoms of dengue, malaria, or Zika viruses.

You can learn more about the Oropouche virus from the CDC.

