HPAI Continuing to Spread in OR As 790,000 More Birds Euthanized
As of November 17, 2023, Oregon has new confirmed cases of avian influenza.
HPAI Found In Four Oregon Locations
The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Oregon. Two commercial operations, in Linn and Marion County, and two backyard flocks, in Deschutes and Marion, were identified as being infected.
Per the report, about 790,000 birds from the affected flocks were euthanized to prevent further spread of the disease. These animals did not enter the food system.
An online map from the Oregon Department of Agriculture shows where quarantine areas are as surveillance is conducted.
Avian Influenza Is Highly Infectious For Poultry
The USDA reports that 47 states have been affected by HPAI so far, representing about 63 million birds nationally.
The HPAI virus strains are extremely infectious and can spread rapidly between flocks. The virus is also potentially fatal to chickens.
State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said:
It is important for commercial and backyard poultry operations to monitor their flocks’ health closely. The most recent cases of HPAI in Oregon reinforces the need to follow strict biosecurity measures, including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks.
ODA Encourages Biosecurity Protocols
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is urging producers and others who come in contact with birds to take additional biosecurity measures, including:
- Wash your hands before and after handling your flock
- Cleaning vehicles tools or equipment, including car tires
- Limiting unnecessary visitors
- Restrict access to your property
- Keep a designated pair of shoes to wear around your birds
- Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths
- Changing clothes upon contact with birds
- Clean and disinfect cages
- Quarantine new birds or returning birds for 30 days
Public At Minimal Risk From HPAI Outbreak
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control note that avian influenza is considered low risk to human health. It doesn't affect poultry meat or egg products.
What To Do If You Notice a Sick or Dead Bird
Death or illness among domestic birds should be immediately reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).
Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
