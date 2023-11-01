Idaho Farm and Ranch Conference Announced For January 4-5

Boise, Idaho (via press release) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today the Idaho Farm and Ranch Conference January 4-5, 2024 in Boise.

The Idaho Farm and Ranch Conference is a free event for producers, agribusinesses, organizations, and community leaders to exchange knowledge and expertise that position Idaho agriculture for success. The conference will address key issues affecting Idaho producers including managing finances, succession and stress on the farm.

“Family farms and ranches are truly the backbone of Idaho agriculture,” said ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt, “ISDA’s Farm and Ranch Center aims to connect Idaho producers with the resources to be viable and resilient for generations to come. There are countless entities working on these same issues and we look forward to continued collaboration to elevate each other’s work.”

Rooted in Tradition, Growing for Tomorrow – This year’s conference acknowledges the past, present and future challenges producers face and is a call to action for our shared commitment to not only sustain, but enhance Idaho agriculture.

Attendees should be ready to engage with a variety of nationally renowned speakers, concurrent workshops and panel discussions focused on managing finances, mental health, overcoming challenges and planning for the future of the farm.

The two-day conference will be at the Boise Centre January 4-5. Registration is free, visit farm.idaho.gov to learn more and register today.