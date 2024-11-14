Ferguson, Brown lay out plans ahead of Trump’s second term

Governor-elect Bob Ferguson, Washington state's current attorney general, and incoming Attorney General Nick Brown are anticipating another four years of legal challenges from the incoming Trump administration. At a post-election press conference, it was announced Brown has been appointed to a special post in the Attorney General's Office as he transitions into his new role. The move gives Brown access to all briefings in preparation for 2025.

