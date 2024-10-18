Experience WA’s Best Hidden Gem: the 10-4 Cafe in Grandview
If you're hungry and near Grandview, pull over to the 10-4 Cafe.
You've probably seen it advertised along I-82. Do yourself a favor, pull off the interstate, and make your way to the awesome 10-4 Cafe on Wine Country Road. You won't be disappointed. While outside the green building doesn't seem so spectacular, INSIDE is where all the charm is found.
There's a breakfast counter along with cafe-style booths and tables.
Breakfast is available all day long. I love breakfast and ordered up an omelette.
The hashbrowns were amazing and the coffee was poured several times over. My husband, Jeff, ordered the special, which on Thursday, happens to be a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup.
If you love clam chowder, you may want to visit the 10-4 Cafe on Friday. We enjoyed our delicious meals in a window-side booth. An added bonus...the 10-4 Cafe is also a Washington lottery location. Who knew? Yes, you can purchase lottery tickets and scratchers.
The 10-4 Cafe in Grandview gets AWESOME reviews too:
Best place to grab a burger or breakfast with some. delicious hot coffee... won't go anywhere else for breakfast 10-4 is simply the best... my mom took us there when we were kids and i love taking my son he loves the breakfast from there too! ~ Lupita
Have gone for years grew up here with my grandfather and won’t go anywhere else great staff and great service even on the most busy days. 10-4 is the best around! ~ Levi
The 10-4 Cafe is located off I-82, at 703 Wine Country Road, Grandview, WA 98930.
