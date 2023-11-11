These 5 Infamous Criminals from Washington State are Terrifying
As a kid growing up in Washington State, I've lived pretty much in bliss thanks to living in some rural towns where a lot doesn't go on.
That being said though, even my little town of Clarkston Washington has been shocked by some horrific crimes that have remained unsolved until this day.
A friend of mine, Toni Ann Tedder, was brutally murdered in her family home in 1990 and as of this writing in 2023 has never been caught. Her story has been featured for over 30 years and still no clues.
There have been some bad people that have roamed Washington State and luckily these 5 criminals except one have been brought to justice. Some of these might be familiar to you and a few might be new to you.
Stories of Charles Manson terrified me as a kid but he wasn't the only one with connections to Washington State.
I'm hoping that someday they'll finally arrest the killer of my friend Toni Tedder.
