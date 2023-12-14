5 Magical Winter Towns to Explore in Washington and Oregon That Aren’t Leavenworth
Discovering the Oregon X-mas Towns that Rival Leavenworth's Magic
Winter is a magical season that brings a picturesque beauty, unlike any other time of the year and Leavenworth Washington is usually on everyone's road trip list.
Enchanting Charm Beyond Leavenworth: Washington's Hidden Winter Gems
Whether snow-capped mountains or frost-covered trees, every aspect of nature is amplified and stunning, and as much as we love Leavenworth and its beauty, how about we explore five other magical winter towns in Washington and Oregon that are equally worth visiting?
I've selected five enchanting towns in Washington and Oregon that offer unique winter experiences that will capture your heart and create memories that will last a lifetime and I think you'll have to agree that they deserve a spotlight as well as Leavenworth.
Take a look at my picks:
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Winter in Washington and Oregon is truly a magical experience and these five towns are perfect for a winter family vacation.
From outdoor activities to cultural events, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Explore the hidden treasures of the Wild West in Winthrop, go stargazing in Joseph, explore the culinary delights in Ashland, hit the slopes in Bend, or celebrate the holiday season in Port Angeles, there is a lot to see to do and you don't even have to go to Leavenworth.
I think we did pretty well spotlighting these five magical towns that might be just as good as Leavenworth Washington during the holiday season, let us know what you think, and share with us some of your favorite places to visit in the winter in the Pacific Northwest.
