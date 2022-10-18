Sexy Sioux Silo in Washington Provides Stunning Views of Ellensburg
One question for you. Have you ever spent a night in a silo?
Believe it or not, there's a Silo stay listed on Airbnb and it's in Ellensburg, Washington.
The tiny home listed by "Ben" is one mile from Central Washington University. So, if your parents of a student, or, if you're a student, you may want to book a night or several.
This silo is described as a "truly one of a kind tiny home."
You are close to town yet surrounded by pasture. This tiny home has all the amenities you may need including roomy bathroom, full Kitchen, washer dryer, Internet, and TV.
There is a 2nd story 10X10 deck looking East and below is a covered patio with a BBQ and Hot tub. Private with lots of outside space.
This is Ellensburg, where you can bike, hike, fish, swim, go horseback riding, and more.
Check out the awesome review from Teresa:
A night in a silo. What fun and this place is beautiful, obviously much thought went into this cute vacation rental. Though my husband who is from Nebraska says it’s technically a grain bin, I’m telling everyone about our night in the silo! Great full kitchen on the first floor, very comfortable bed and nice bathroom on the 2nd floor. Even a washer/dryer and air conditioner if needed! The upper deck was perfect for an afternoon drink and the hot tub on the lower patio perfect for stargazing. Love the live edge picnic table! The ingenuity and craftsmanship here are impressive. Decorated with comfort and style, immaculately clean, and so fun. The friendly kitty was sweet and she visited us several times. Thank you for sharing this unique and comfy rental.