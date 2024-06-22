Can You Legally Spread Your Loved One's Ashes Anywhere In Washington State?

Both my parents were cremated with my dad requesting that his ashes be spread at his favorite fishing hole.



What Can I Legally Do With My Loved One's Ashes In Washington State?

My brothers and sisters spread the ashes but looking back, it got me thinking on the legality of it all --- luckily in Washington State, there are no specific laws that prohibit the scattering of ashes on private property with the permission of the landowner.

However, if you wish to scatter ashes on public land or waterways, it is important to check with local authorities for any regulations that may apply.

For example, scattering ashes in national parks or wildlife refuges may require a permit or have specific guidelines that must be followed.

When scattering ashes on public land or waterways in Washington State, it is important to consider the environmental impact of your actions.

It is recommended to use biodegradable urns or containers when scattering ashes to minimize any potential harm to the environment.

If you are unsure about the legality of scattering ashes in a specific location in Washington State, it is always best to consult with local authorities or legal professionals for guidance.

They can provide information on any regulations that may apply and help ensure that you are honoring your loved one's final wishes while also following the law.

In addition to scattering ashes, there are other options available for commemorating your loved one's life in Washington State.

Some cemeteries offer designated areas for scattering ashes or have columbariums where urns can be placed. You may also consider creating a memorial garden or planting a tree in memory of your loved one as a lasting tribute.

You can read more details about spreading a loved one's ashes in Washington State here.