30 Types of Candy Recalled At Washington State Walmart and Target

Candy Sold In Walmart And Target Has Been Recalled In California And Oregon

A massive recall of 30 candy brands sold at Washington State Walmart and Target has some people concerned about possible Salmonella contamination.

What Candy Has Been Recalled In Washington State From The Palmer Candy Co?

You might want to check your cupboards and pantries as the list is extensive the Palmer Candy Company has issued a recall statement concerning the candy:

"Palmer Candy Company, Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its “White Coated Confectionary Items” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The recalled Confectionary Items were distributed nationwide in retail stores and wholesale.

The recalled confectionary items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General, and to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The product comes in various retail packaging like bags, pouches, and tubs.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

According to the FDA official site, consumers who have purchased White coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm.

I've enclosed a list below to identify the recalled candy:

You can check out the complete list of recalled candy here