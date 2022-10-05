Excused Mental Health Days Allowed for Students in Washington State

Canva

Students in Washington can now take excused mental health days.

We must deepen the value and commitment we give to mental health as individuals, communities and governments and match that value with more commitment, engagement and investment by all stakeholders, across all sectors.

Rules approved by the state superintendent will allow excused absences for kids with symptoms related to mental illness, challenges with their mental health condition, and mental health appointments. A note from the doctor or medical diagnosis ais not required.

According to the new law, HB 1834, which went into effect June 9th:

After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students' mental health is a component of their physical health and that students' mental health can affect their ability to learn.

In 2020, Governor Jay Inslee issued a Children and Youth Mental Health Crisis.

More students are feeling the effects of continued isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic. More are struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety.

October 10th is World Mental Health Day.

1 in 8 people is affected by mental health issues. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

From the World Health Organization website:

Growing social and economic inequalities, protracted conflicts, violence and public health emergencies affect whole populations, threatening progress towards improved well-being; a staggering 84 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced during 2021. We must deepen the value and commitment we give to mental health as individuals, communities and governments and match that value with more commitment, engagement and investment by all stakeholders, across all sectors. We must strengthen mental health care so that the full spectrum of mental health needs is met through a community-based network of accessible, affordable and quality services and supports.

For more information, go here.

