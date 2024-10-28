Is There Hidden Money in Washington State Hotel Room Bibles?

So I was watching my buddy on Instagram and he had posted of video of his kid rummaging through a bible in a hotel room.



Does Money Get Left Behind In Hotel Room Bibles? Myth Proven Or Busted?

He asked why and the reply was that there might be money in-between the pages of the bible.

I watched the video a little longer and lo' and behold, they had found five dollars in the pages of the bible from the hotel room.

My friend's child replied that they had found another five dollars in a bible even before their current stay at this particular hotel.

I had never heard of this before so I went and did a little investigating myself to make sure I was not getting punked before I started turning over some hotel rooms looking for cash.

Snopes.com talks about it and one of the unusual reasons you might find money in your Washington State hotel room bible is the next person is looking for solace from the good book.

I've also seen it discussed that the reason the money is in the bible is that the Gideons or Mormons want to reward you for reading the book.

There have been several cases of money being found in Bibles and speculation is that most of the time the money has been forgotten by the traveler who was looking for a safe place to hide their money.

What do you think? Have you ever found money in a hotel room bible? Let me know in the comments below.

