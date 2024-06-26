Is Mt. Saint Helens Getting Ready To Blow Her Top Again?

On that fateful day in 1980 when Mt. Saint Helens, I knew exactly where I was.



What Are The Odds That Mt. Saint Helens Will Erupt Again In Washington State?

My dad was going to take us all fishing and then the sky got dark and my dad said that over the radio he heard that Mt. Saint Helens had erupted.

He decided for our safety that he'd cut our fishing trip short. It was an eventful day because it got dark quickly in the middle of the day and the ash started falling.

Mt. St. Helens Erupts Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

So is Mt Saint Helens getting set to blow her top again?

It might surprise you but with earthquakes and even another eruption in 2008, Mt. Saint Helens continues to be an active volcano even though the 1980 explosion is one of the most destructive in US History according to an article from KING 5.

Mt. St. Helens Erupts Getty Images loading...

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) believes the mountain is going through a "recharge" phase.

Between Feb. 1 and early June, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered 350 earthquakes occurring at a median depth of 3.5 miles below sea level. The vast majority of the earthquakes have been below a magnitude 1.0, which is too small to be registered on the surface. The largest earthquake registered at a magnitude 2.0 on May 31.