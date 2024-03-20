This Building In Seattle Once Had More Visitors Than The Space Needle

Can You Name The Tallest Building In Seattle Before The Space Needle Was Built?

Before the Space Needle was built in 1962, there was one building in Seattle that everyone wanted to visit and explore. Have you gone inside and taken the tour?



The Smith Tower Is Worth Visiting In Downtown Seattle, Plan A Road Trip

I'm referring to the Smith Tower in the heart of downtown Seattle. I loved going into the tower when I lived in Seattle in the 90's.

When the doors of the Smith Tower swung open in 1914, it was an architectural marvel, soaring above the cobblestone streets of the city's Pioneer Square.

At a staggering 462 feet tall, it was the tallest building west of the Mississippi River and remained so until the Kansas City Power & Light Building was completed in 1931. Yet, the Smith Tower wasn't just known for its impressive height.

With its ornate terra-cotta exterior and a pyramid-shaped roof, the tower's design was a fusion of Gothic and Modern styles, reflecting the period's optimistic embrace of technological advancements and classical motifs.

For the 4,200 visitors who climbed its 506 steps to reach the 35th-floor Chinese Room on opening day, the tower offered more than just altitude—it was a sanctuary above the city, a place to reflect and take in the panoramic views and a lot of visitors journeyed to see the amazing views long before the Space Needle existed.

The coolest thing is that you can still visit the observatory today for $22 and if you wanted to rent the top apartment at Smith Tower, it would only cost you $17,000 per month but talk about the 360-degree views - WOW - so it's worth a road trip to check out this amazing Washington State landmark.

