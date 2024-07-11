Washington State's Tough New Law Targets Street Racing Spectators

If you are seen hanging out, filming, and organizing a street race, you'll soon find yourself in hot water with the police.



Can Street Racing Spectators Get A Ticket For Watching The Race In WA State?

In this day and age of social media, being a spectator at a street race could cost you big money as a new RCW has been added to deter street racing in our state.

It's called Aiding or Abetting in Street Racing Activity

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department recently posted on Facebook the new law that could cost you as a spectator some serious coin even if you are a bystander.

Here is what the new law says:

RCW 46.64.048 Attempting, aiding, abetting, coercing, committing violations, punishable.

Every person who commits, attempts to commit, conspires to commit, or aids or abets in the commission of any act declared by this title to be a traffic infraction or a crime, whether individually or in connection with one or more other persons or as principal, agent, or accessory, shall be guilty of such offense, and every person who falsely, fraudulently, forcefully, or willfully induces, causes, coerces, requires, permits or directs others to violate any provisions of this title is likewise guilty of such offense.

This is a state law that mirrors some city ordinances that make spectating at a street racing event or takeover illegal. Filming, blocking the roadways, and organizing the events are things that subject you to a citation.

So it might surprise you that by just hanging out near a street race, you could get fined or arrested. It might look glamorous in the Fast and Furious movies but it might be worth rethinking your time if you don't want a ticket or spend some time in jail.

