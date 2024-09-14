Did A UFO Fly Over Richland Washington? Some Say So

Did anyone see a UFO over Richland these last few days? Some residents think that a UFO might've been in the area.



Is Military Training Going On In Richland Washington?

According to reports the sighting took place yesterday September 10th, 2024. Residents in West Richland in a Facebook group asked the question:

Did anyone else hear that almost UFO sound at 1:20 am last night/this morning?! It woke up my husband and I.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

A lot of comments followed with people saying that they had heard the rumblings of the "UFO" with others chiming in that they heard loud noises but couldn't tell what it was.

Some speculated and some posted up their Ring videos of the sighting - blurred of course - but still looked like something was going on for sure.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

I dove into all the comments and soon discovered that two large airplanes and a helicopter were flying low to the ground perhaps doing night training.

So even though last night's Richland sighting might've been a false alarm, several folks got Ring video, and the assumption is military training rumbling through the neighborhood but it is fun to speculate if UFO's really exist - maybe next time, they'll get the UFO's captured on camera or video.

