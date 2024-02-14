Massive Highway Boulder Falls and Shocks Washington State DOT Crew

Gigantic Boulder Discovered On Washington State Highway In The Road

Washington State Department of Transportation had to get out the explosives to handle a massive boulder that fell on the highway. If you have seen the movie "Armageddon", you can see why people like things that go BOOM!



WA DOT Uses Explosives To Remove "Meteor" Sized Boulder From State Highway

A boulder the size of a small meteor came crashing down in Tumwater Canyon near Wenatchee and luckily no one hit. It would be a lot like the movie where the meteor was called a "planet-killer" and this boulder could've easily been a "car-killer"

WA DOT reports no injuries, but talk about a shocker for the road crew coming across this massive bad boy in the middle of the night.

Here is what the DOT wrote about discovering this massive boulder in the road:

"Luckily it was so early in the morning there wasn’t any traffic. With some more crew members from Leavenworth, they could get the boulder moved off the road, but it was still blocking the whole shoulder.

Usually, we use something called a "boulder buster", but this boulder was too big even for that. We ended up calling our avalanche control team, who are highly trained in using explosive materials. The resulting smaller rocks could be cleared off the road.

The road was miraculously not damaged at all except a few scrapes."

As you can see from the photos, that is one massive boulder that's now thankfully been broken down.

It's a somber reminder when driving our state highways in the middle of the night, anything can jump out at you so drive carefully.

