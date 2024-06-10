Washington State’s Most Walkable Town Might Surprise You

Exploring Seattle on Foot: A Showcase of Walkability

One of my all-time favorite places in Washington State has been named the most walkable town in the nation.

Surprise: Seattle Is Ranked #1 As Washington State's Most Walkable Town

In a new survey, Redfin.com ranked the most walkable towns in Washington State and I think you'll be surprised by the #1 place in the PNW.

Seattle, Washington is a city that holds a special place in my heart. I moved there in the late 1990s and yes it's been ranked the #1 walkable town in Washington State.

Here are a few reasons why I think Seattle ranked #1 in Redfin's survey:

One of the main reasons why Seattle is such a great walkable city is its compact size. Unlike sprawling metropolises where everything feels far apart, Seattle's downtown area is relatively small and easy to navigate on foot.

This makes it perfect for leisurely strolls or exploring hidden gems tucked away in alleyways and side streets.

Whether you're wandering through Pike Place Market or taking a scenic walk along the waterfront, you'll find that everything you need is within walking distance.

Seattle's diverse neighborhoods are another reason why it's such a great walkable city.

Each neighborhood has its own unique character and attractions waiting to be discovered on foot.

From the hipster vibes of Capitol Hill to the historic charm of Pioneer Square, there's something for everyone in Seattle.

When I first moved to Seattle, Belltown was my first neighborhood before moving to the Admiral District in West Seattle.

One of my favorite things about walking in Seattle is the opportunity to stumble upon hidden gems that you wouldn't find otherwise.

Whether it's stumbling upon a quaint bookstore tucked away in an alley or stumbling upon a local coffee shop with delicious pastries, there's always something new to discover when you're exploring the city on foot and the smell of rain coming in from the Puget Sound is perfect.

So it might surprise you to discover that even though Seattle seems massive, there are plenty of places to explore by walking - just make sure you bring along some good walking shoes.

