Savage Weather System Shuts Down Popular Walla Walla Balloon Event

If you had plans to be in Walla Walla for this weekend's hot air balloon festival, you'll have to wait till next year.

The 46th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede was cancelled due to rain and wind in the region.

All the fun was scheduled to take place this weekend, Friday through Sunday at Howard Tietan Park!

Event organizers say a strong weather pattern in the area has grounded all hot-air balloon flights.

According to the Weather Channel forecast for Walla Walla:

Rain is likely for both Friday and Saturday. 100 % chance for Friday and 50% on Saturday. Organizers of the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede are looking forward to next year's return.

Spectators look forward to this event all year long. All the hot air balloons in the sky is an awesome experience. You can watch for details on next year's event here.

