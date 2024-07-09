Have You Explored Washington’s Most Popular State Park?

Spring is almost here and it's time to make plans for exploring some of what Washington has to offer. When I renewed my license tabs, I made sure to spring for the Discover Pass. And this year, I plan to take advantage of it.

I googled, "What is the most popular park in Washington?"

The answer is Deception Pass State Park. Have you ever been? I have. It's a beautiful place. Some friends and I camped and had a great time one weekend. It's time to go for another visit.

Deception Pass State Park Bridge Washington State Parks loading...

According to Washington State Parks:

Deception Pass is Washington's most-visited state park for a reason. Mysterious coves, rugged cliffs, jaw-dropping sunsets, and a stomach-dropping high bridge make this park a go-to for locals and international travelers alike.

Deception Pass State Park Map Washington State Parks loading...

Deception Pass is 3,854 acres with a marine and camping park.

If you enjoy trails, Deception Pass has a lot to offer. There are hiking, biking, and horse trails galore. And, if you love the water, you're in for a treat. Both saltwater and freshwater shorelines are yours to explore on three lakes. There are automated pay stations to purchase a one-day or annual Discover Pass and boat launch permit.

What sort of water activities and features are available at Deception Pass?

Over 1,100 feet of dock

1,980 feet of moorage

saltwater and freshwater boating

White water kayaking

Sailboarding

Crabbing

Saltwater and freshwater fishing

Swimming (in designated areas)

Diving

Tide pools

For more information on all things Deception Pass, go here.

