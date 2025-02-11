It's crazy how many incredible musicians came out of Washington State!

I've heard it said that it's because of the cold, wet, grey, and gloomy weather. Kids and adults of all ages had to grasp hobbies and interests that could keep them mentally sane while doing something productive.

Seattle's music scene came alive in the 50's & 60's

Crooner Bing Crosby catapulted the music scene in the 50s While Jimi Hendriks was all the rage in the 60's. In the 70's it was Heart and so many others to follow.

If you talk to people who lived on the West side of the state as late as the '70s, many will tell you that the weather has gotten considerably more desirable over the past decade or two.

Often in the 70s, the outside daily temperature didn't get over 60-70 degrees. No one had pools back then in the Seattle area. And if they did they went unused.

I lived in the Seattle area for almost three years and it got over 90 degrees more than a few times. That was unheard of in years past.

There was a time when it rained daily no matter what time of year it was. And most other times it was grey and gloomy.

For whatever reason people were inspired to start bands and play music I'm happy they did. Some of the best musicians came out of the West side of the state.

My question is why haven't any of these musicians been inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame!!

Check out the gallery of some of your faves! Here's a list of the most Iconic musicians from Washington.

Iconic Rock Music Stars from Washington State A list of iconic rock stars and musicians from the state of Washington who SHOULD be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Gallery Credit: Faith Martin

Jimi Hendrix: A famous Seattle musician

Nirvana: A major band from Seattle that helped popularize grunge

Kenny G: A saxophonist from Seattle who had a hit song in 1984 called "Footloose"

Heart: A Seattle-based band

Odesza: A Seattle-based band

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: A Seattle-based duo

Alice in Chains: A major band from Seattle

Soundgarden: A major band from Seattle

Pearl Jam: A major band from Seattle

Screaming Trees: A major band from Seattle

Mudhoney: A major band from Seattle

Foo Fighters: A major band from Seattle

Bing Crosby

Kenny Loggins

Brandi Carlile

Fleet Foxes

Get our free mobile app

10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington Follow the road to great food places, from start to finish and back again! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals