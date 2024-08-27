Could This Be Washington State’s Craziest New Roundabout?

You might need a road map to discover how to navigate this crazy new roundabout in Washington State.



The Washington State Department Of Transportation Unveils New Unique Roundabout

In a post from the Washington Department of Transportation, they unveiled a new roundabout that'll make you scratch your head and wonder how the DOT came up with the design.

credit: WADOT credit: WADOT loading...

Get our free mobile app

So the roundabout is located new SR 203 at High Rock Rd/203rd St SE roundabout between Monroe and Duvall.

The WA DOT made this statement about the uniqueness of the roundabout:

“She’s not like other roundabouts, she’s different.”

So, why the unique design? Like your average roundabout, it’ll still slow vehicle speeds down, increasing safety and improving mobility. That said, roundabouts like these require minimal additional pavement to pour. They also include center islands that large trucks can drive over, making it easier to navigate. Compact roundabouts also rarely require the purchase of extra land, which make them more cost-effective.

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

Now before you get confused about how to drive through this crazy design, the WA DOT has provided a handy video to help you navigate this unique roundabout in Washington State

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

There are already a ton of comments from people trying to figure out the roundabout. Just use the above video and you'll be good to go. You can get more details about the new roundabout below.

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Patti Banner