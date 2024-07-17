How Washingtonian Are You? 12 Fun Questions About Washington State

Can You Answer These 12 Fun Questions About Washington State?

Alright Washingtonians, let's put your noggin to the test.

Can you answer these 12 fun questions about Washington State?

1. What is the highest peak in Washington State?

Mount Rainier is the highest peak in Washington State, standing at an impressive 14,411 feet. This iconic volcano is a popular destination for hikers and climbers seeking breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

2. Which city is known as the "Emerald City"?

Seattle is often referred to as the "Emerald City" due to its lush greenery and vibrant cultural scene. From the famous Space Needle to Pike Place Market, there's no shortage of things to see and do in this bustling metropolis.

3. What famous coffee chain was founded in Seattle?

Starbucks, one of the world's largest coffee chains, was founded in Seattle in 1971. Today, you can find Starbucks locations all over the globe serving up their signature drinks and snacks.

4. Which national park is located in Washington State?

Olympic National Park is a stunning natural wonder located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. With diverse ecosystems ranging from rainforests to mountains to coastal beaches, this park offers endless opportunities for outdoor adventure.

5. What famous music festival takes place annually in Seattle?

Bumbershoot is a popular music and arts festival that takes place every year in Seattle. Featuring a diverse lineup of musicians, artists, and performers, this event draws crowds from near and far to celebrate creativity and community.

6. What fruit is Washington State known for producing?

Apples are one of Washington State's most famous agricultural products, with orchards covering vast stretches of land across the state. From crisp Granny Smiths to sweet Honeycrisps, there's no shortage of delicious apple varieties to enjoy.

7. Which iconic TV show was set in Twin Peaks, a fictional town in Washington State?

"Twin Peaks," created by David Lynch, was a cult classic TV show set in a mysterious small town in Washington State. Known for its quirky characters and surreal storyline, this series continues to captivate audiences decades after its original airing.

8. What natural disaster devastated the city of Tacoma in 1949?

The infamous Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse occurred on November 7th, 1940 when high winds caused the suspension bridge to sway violently before ultimately collapsing into Puget Sound below. Thankfully, no human lives were lost during this tragic event.

9. Who was the first female governor of Washington State?

Dixy Lee Ray made history as the first female governor of Washington State when she took office in 1977. A marine biologist by training, Ray served one term as governor before returning to her scientific pursuits.

10. What famous author spent time living on Vashon Island off the coast of Seattle?

Tom Robbins lived on Vashon Island off the coast of Seattle for many years while writing some of his most famous novels such as "Even Cowgirls Get The Blues" and "Jitterbug Perfume." The island's serene beauty provided inspiration for Robbins' imaginative storytelling.

11. What popular outdoor activity can you enjoy at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest?

Skiing and snowboarding are popular activities at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest during the winter months when snow blankets the slopes. With breathtaking views of Mount Baker and plenty of fresh powder to shred, it's a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts.

12. Which Native American tribe has lived in what is now Washington State for thousands of years?

The Coast Salish people inhabited what is now Washington State for thousands of years before European settlers arrived on their lands. Their rich cultural traditions continue to be celebrated through art, dance and music.

So how did you do, did you crush it? I'm sure you did so give yourself a round of applause and thanks for playing.

