Real? Washington State Urban Legend On The Jake Bird Hex Curse Might Be...

Talk about a crazy story and it could've been a coincidence but the hex worked and several people involved in the case passed away before the actual serial killer was put to death.

Jake Bird was a notorious serial killer who was executed in 1949 in Walla Walla Washington.

Bird was convicted of killing two Washington State women in 1947 and had been linked to 44 other killings across several states.

Here's the crazy part: legend has it that before his death, Bird cursed those involved in his capture and trial.

According to Wikipedia, Bird got up at his trial and for 20 minutes, he hexed everyone involved with his capture, and swore that they would pass away before he would.

Guess what? some did as the judge who sentenced Bird died a month later from a heart attack.

It's been noted that six people including two guards who had taken his first confessions died within a year of Bird's sentencing.

It's a wild urban legend from Washington State but some folks swear by it and it's documented as the Jake Bird curse.

Jake Bird himself managed to keep himself alive an extra two months by confessing to 40 other murders in various states and 11 of them seem to be true.

You can read more about this unusual Washington State urban legend here.

