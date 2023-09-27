Washington State’s #1 Road You Must Explore Once in Your Lifetime

Here Is The #1 Road In Washington State You Must Explore Before You Die

One highway in Washington State has been dubbed as one of the most scenic drives in the nation, and for good reason.



It is a winding and picturesque route that offers some of the most amazing vistas in the Northwest and it's Washington State's longest highway.

Explore One Of Washington State's Most Beautiful Bucket List Roads

As a big fan of exploring the backroads of Washington State, I have to say if your wanderlust needs to get satisfied, I've got the perfect road trip for you this summer and fall.

The North Cascades Highway is a 436-mile route with lots to see in between. Also known as Washington State Route 20, The North Cascades Highway follows along the oldest state road in Washington.

The highway runs through the stunning natural wonderland of the Northern Cascade Mountains, and the scenery is breathtaking.

The route offers stunning vistas of towering peaks, cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes, and rivers.

The highway runs through North Cascades National Park, which is home to more than 300 glaciers and some of the most beautiful alpine landscapes in the country.

One of the most spectacular sights on the North Cascades Highway is the emerald-green waters of Diablo Lake.

The lake is 3.5 miles long and has a maximum depth of 320 feet, and is an excellent location for kayaking, fishing, and boating.

The Washington State Park Service operates a boat tour in the summer that takes visitors on an hour-long trip around the lake and shares the history of the area.

If you've been looking for a great road trip this summer, traveling the North Cascades Highway in Washington State will be worth it.

Check out more details on the highway here.

