Washington State’s 4 Richest Small Towns Might Surprise You
Where Are The Wealthiest Small Towns In Washington State?
Washington State may be mostly known for big cities like Seattle and Tacoma, but it's easy to forget that there are plenty of small towns scattered throughout the state.
Can You Name The Small Town In Washington State Where Bill Gates Lives?
While these towns may not receive the same amount of attention as their bigger neighbors, they have plenty of charm and unexpected wealth.
Move over Daddy Warbucks and Scrooge McDuck, the 4 wealthiest small towns in Washington State might surprise you.
As a kid growing up in Washington State, I made the assumption that the wealthiest town or city was Seattle but I was wrong in that assumption. It's some of the little towns that surround the Emerald City that have true wealth.
Wealth isn't only monetary but for the sake of this article, net wealth is exactly what we are looking at.
Here are 4 of the wealthiest small towns in WA and why they are wealthy:
4 of Washington State's Richest Small Towns Might Surprise You
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
These 4 small towns in Washington State may be lesser-known but they are definitely worth a visit or two and you'll be surprised when you visit those towns on how the other half really lives.
