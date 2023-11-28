What Are the 5 Grounds for Divorce in Washington State?

No-Fault Grounds for Divorce in Washington State, What You Need To Know

Ugh, no one wants a divorce. I know from experience because I've been there and it's never a good thing to go through but sadly it's life.



In Washington State, if you are thinking of getting a divorce, there are a few things you might not know about getting a divorce but hopefully, these few pointers will help you out.

The good news is that Washington State is a "no-fault" divorce state so you don't have to really give a reason for your divorce but if you want to cite a reason, you can.

5 Fault-Based Grounds for Divorce in Washington State

No-Fault Divorce

Washington State is a "no-fault" divorce state, which means a spouse can file for divorce without having to prove "fault" or wrongdoing from the other spouse.

All you need to cite is that your marriage is "irretrievably broken." So, neither spouse is required to blame the other for the downfall of the marriage.

Fault-Based Divorce

Although Washington State is a "no-fault" state, it is possible to file for a fault-based divorce. There are four grounds for a fault-based divorce, which include cruelty, desertion, adultery, and imprisonment.

Cruelty

If one spouse engaged in cruel treatment toward the other spouse, you may file for a fault-based divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

Desertion

If your spouse has deserted or abandoned you without a reasonable cause, you may file for a fault-based divorce.

As you can see, divorce isn't a pleasant occurrence in your life but in Washington State, there are reasons you can divorce and start the next chapter of your life "guilt-free".

If you need to file, click here for more details.

