Spring is back in Washington State, and so are the idiot drivers who don't understand these simple rules.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

5 Washington State Laws That Confuse Most Drivers

Are you one of those drivers where people always seem to be honking their horns at you? I would guess you are part of a large population of drivers who are stupefied by one of these 5 common Washington State driving laws. I can't tell if the issue is ignorance, laziness, or a little bit of both, but there are certain rules of the road that a large group of Washington State drivers are not following. These 5 simple things should be easy for everyone on the road holding a valid license to understand. Instead, I estimate about a third of Washington drivers really have no idea how to navigate our roads legally and probably should not be driving at all.

The 5 Most Confusing Washington State Driving Laws