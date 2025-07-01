Honoring Fallen Firefighters’ Procession Closes I-90 Today at 10 AM

Parts of I-90 will be closed this morning, as the community comes together in solemn tribute to honor two fallen heroes, Battalion Chief Frank Harwood and Battalion Chief John Morrison.

They were shot and tragically lost their lives while responding to a fire on Canfield Mountain last weekend. The shooting is believed to be an ambush and has left the entire region heartbroken.

Officials Call for Respectful Support

As part of the escort detail, I-90 Eastbound from Division to Stateline will be temporarily closed starting at 10:00 AM. Officials urge drivers to expect delays and plan alternate routes if traveling eastbound this morning.

The procession will begin at the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office and continue east all the way to Coeur d'Alene, ending at English Funeral Chapel on North 4th Street.

Local fire departments are asking supporters not to follow the procession directly or gather at the start or end points. Instead, they are encouraging people to stand on I-90 overpasses to show support safely and respectfully. Bring flags, signs, or simply stand in silence, but your presence matters.

Remembering Harwood and Morrison

Chief Frank Harwood served 17 years with the Kootenai Fire and Rescue Team. Chief John Morrison devoted 28 years to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department. Their dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Firefighter Dave Tysdall, also injured in the attack, remains in critical but stable condition following multiple surgeries.

