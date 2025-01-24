Northern Lights May Dazzle Washington Tonight: Here’s How to See

Tonight, Washington State residents possibly may be in for a rare treat, a dazzling display of the northern lights, or aurora borealis, as a solar storm makes its way toward Earth.

Possible Northern Lights Show in Washington State Tonight

Typically visible around the Earth's magnetic poles, the aurora's colorful lights may be seen as far south as some northern states tonight and tomorrow due to an upcoming geomagnetic event according to the National Weather Service. This solar storm poses minimal threat to satellites and power grids but promises to make the vibrant lights visible over a much wider area of the Northern Hemisphere, including parts of Washington.

The aurora borealis is the result of solar particles interacting with Earth’s magnetosphere, creating a stunning colorful light show in the sky. Under normal conditions, these lights are usually seen closer to the North and South Poles. The incoming solar storm is expected to cause heightened geomagnetic activity which increases the intensity of the northern lights. This event is forecast to produce brighter, more expansive auroras that could be visible in areas farther south than usual, potentially as far as Washington.

Where and When to See the Northern Lights in Washington

Tonight’s conditions are ideal for aurora watchers in Washington but you must be in northern Washington most likely. With clear skies expected in many regions, the best chances for seeing the northern lights will be in areas away from city lights. Just outside of cities like the Tri-Cities, Yakima, or Spokane could be prime viewing spots for people excited to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

For those hoping to see the lights, the best time is usually within an hour or two of midnight. Clear skies and minimal light pollution are essential for the best view, so head to rural or elevated areas where city lights won’t obstruct the show. Also, the further north you can travel the better. One more tip: Use your phone to look if you're having problems seeing with the naked eye. For some reason, cameras can pick up the color better.

According to the NOAA weather forecast, tonight’s weather will remain mostly clear across much of Washington, with temperatures dropping to around 23-30°F. If the skies stay clear, you could be treated to an unforgettable celestial display.

Eastern: -Spokane: Calm winds and clear skies, with lows around 15°F.

Central: -Tri-Cities/Yakima: Expect mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures in the low 20s.

Western: -Seattle: Clear conditions and cool temperatures around 30°F, perfect for sky-gazing.