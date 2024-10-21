Puppy Ban: Under 6 Months Barred at Washington-Canada Border

Do not get stuck with your little fuzzy loved one on the other side of the border!

Veterinarian Warns About New Puppy Border Regulations

Starting August 1st, 2024, new regulations from the CDC will significantly impact travelers crossing the U.S. border with dogs, according to a recent warning by a Spokane veterinarian. They posted the warning on Reddit after learning of the changes coming this August to the border which could greatly impact animal owners trying to cross to and from Canada. The changes are aimed at tightening security and closing loopholes at the border, especially when talking about the entry of puppies or the verification of rabies vaccinations.

Under the new updated rules, no puppies under 6 months old will be allowed to enter the USA across the border, no matter what paperwork you have on hand. These new restrictions include both newly purchased puppies and U.S.-born puppies returning from trips abroad before they are 6 months old. Also, dog shows or similar events with puppies crossing borders between countries will no longer be allowed at all.

Get a Certification of U.S.-Issued Rabies Vaccine

If you are returning with dogs that were vaccinated in the USA, travelers must first get a Certification of U.S.-Issued Rabies Vaccine from a USDA-licensed veterinarian. This form, distinct from a basic rabies certificate or health certificate, must be attained before departure to verify your animal's rabies vaccination status officially. This certification form is valid for the length of time the rabies vaccine is effective, typically three years.

If you want to qualify for the form, the dog must be over 6 months old at the time of vaccination, microchipped (excluding 9-digit AVID chips), and receive its rabies vaccine no earlier than 12 weeks of age. Also, if the microchip is implanted after the first vaccination, you must get your animal re-vaccinated.

A 4-week waiting period is also mandatory before leaving the USA after the first valid rabies vaccine or the expiration of the previous vaccine. These precautions are designed to prevent rabies-positive dogs, especially ones imported with falsified paperwork, from entering the country and keeping with the CDC's effort to improve border security. Travelers must also complete a CDC Dog Import Form which is available on the CDC's website.

These measures are a response to many rabies-positive dogs entering from neighboring countries with fake documentation and then crossing into the USA. The Spokane veterinarian emphasizes these regulations are important to pet owners avoiding complications at the border. For those planning trips with their pets, plan these proactive steps and preparations with a USDA-licensed veterinarian to make sure you are completely prepared for the new requirements. There would be nothing worse than having to leave your new furry family member behind. Read the actual warning posted from a Spokane area veterinarian at Reddit.com.