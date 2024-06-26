Roundabouts: Do They Add or Lower Washington’s Accident Numbers?

Let's just say I was surprised when I saw the numbers.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Roundabouts: Good or a Bad Thing?

If like me you have multiple roundabouts to drive through on your commute, you probably hate them. Not only can you get stuck behind a long line of cars but it seems most drivers do not understand the simple and basic rules about navigating them. Daily, I see either accidents or close calls of accidents caused by a driver with no clue what they should do on one of the 3 roundabouts I regularly pass by. While sitting in traffic waiting to enter a roundabout the other day, I was wondering to myself if roundabouts were even a good thing, or do they just add to the problem. The answer surprised me, to say the least.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Roundabouts in Washington State: The Numbers

If I had to guess if there was more traffic and accidents before or after a roundabout was built, I would put my money on after. From what I witness every day, it seems like roundabouts are more the problem than the solution, but that is not what the numbers say. Not only do roundabouts in Washington State decrease overall collisions in Washington State by 37%, but they also reduce collisions in all kinds of categories. Fatality collisions is the largest drop with an over 90% reduction in fatality accidents where there is a roundabout. Injury collisions are also down 75% and pedestrian collisions are down by 40%. Just remember these numbers the next time you are frustrated with dumb drivers at roundabouts, and try and think of all the lives they are proven to save.