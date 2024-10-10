See It? WSDOT Re-Shares Jaw-Dropping 2020 Bigfoot Trail Cam Photo

If you missed it back in 2020, take a good look at Bigfoot captured on a WSDOT trail camera.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

WSDOT Revives Bigfoot Buzz with Trail Camera Photo

In a playful nod to the enduring fascination with Bigfoot, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East shared a trail camera photo today (October 3, 2024), that instantly rekindled interest in the legendary creature. The tweet read, “Saw Bigfoot trending and had to post this gem. IYKYK,” accompanied by the now-famous image of what appears to be a Sasquatch-like figure near Sherman Pass.

The post quickly ignited a wave of nostalgia among social media users, with one commenting, “I remember it. LOTS of questions about it.... LOL!!!” WSDOT responded with a wink and a thumbs-up, reflecting the light-hearted spirit behind the original photo. They followed up with, “That helps but it's surely fun spreading 'BigFoot' rumors... Need more fun like this,” suggesting that the intention was not just to entertain, but to foster community engagement through a bit of whimsical speculation.

History of the Reposted Bigfoot Photo

The history of this sighting dates back to January 2020, when WSDOT first posted about what they described as a Sasquatch sighting on Sherman Pass. On January 22, 2020, they tweeted, “Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little superstitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely at the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you!” This playful invitation for viewers to draw their own conclusions sparked a flurry of debate among followers.

Strangely on the following day, Snoqualmie Pass also reported a similar sighting, further adding to the buzz around Sasquatch in the Inland Northwest. At the time, Sasquatch had resurfaced only a year earlier in the news after a viewer spotted giant biped tracks near Medical Lake, fueling longtime local legends and folklore.

After the re-posting today, one user offered a plausible explanation for the original photo: “I later revealed that someone actually nailed a wood cutout to the tree. It had been there for years, but the lighting was NEVER good enough to get a screenshot from the camera. Hopefully, that helps!” While unconfirmed, this explanation might dampen some of the mystery, but it does nothing to lessen the allure of Bigfoot that continues to facinate both skeptics and believers.