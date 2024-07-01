Suddenly Smell Cucumbers in Your Washington Garage? Back Away!

Now that it is warming up, if you suddenly smell something like a cucumber pay attention because you could be in severe danger.

A Strange Cucumber Smell Could Mean Danger in Washington

You are cleaning out your garage and you get the strong smell of cucumbers in your nose and think nothing of it. You should back up if you do however because it could mean you are in immediate danger. There are a few dangerous animals that can smell like cucumbers when you are near them, and one lives right here in the northwest. Rattlesnakes have a strong odor that they release that smells like cucumbers or rotten cucumbers (if you know what that smells like) according to A to Z Animals. The smell is also sometimes described as a very musky odor. If you are close enough to a rattlesnake to smell cucumbers, then you are close enough to get bit. This time of year, snakes are trying to find a place to stay warm in the evenings or might be looking for food and your garage is a prime spot. Luckily, rattlesnakes warn you with a rattling sound before they bite, at least usually. There is another dangerous snake in the US that also smells like cucumbers but does not give any warning before striking.

Copperhead Snakes Also Smell Like Cucumbers

Rattlesnakes are not the only animal that smells like Cucumbers. There is another snake that smells like cucumbers but is not found in Washington naturally and that is the Copperhead. These snakes are only found in North Carolina naturally according to Yahoo, but it is possible to find them in the northwest as an invasive species brought here somehow. A Rattlesnake will warn you before it bites but a Copperhead will not because they have no rattle at the end of their tail. One more thing to remember is that if the smell of cucumbers is very strong, you might be dealing with a den of snakes and not just one.

What Do You Do if You Find a Venomous Snake in Your Garage?

Both snakes, the Rattlesnake and Copperhead, are venomous and dangerous to humans. You should call an expert to have them removed. I grew up in the county in Washington and have killed a lot of rattlesnakes by using a long stick, but I would not recommend it. They are much faster than you think, and you could get bitten if you are not careful. Nobody wants to go to the hospital for a snake bit so I recommend letting the experts handle it.