Truck Flips on Chinook Pass: Reminds Washington Drivers, DO THIS!

The Washington State Patrol believes if drivers would do this one thing, most accidents could be avoided.

Washington State Patrol: Truck Flips After Elk Encounter in Chinook Pass

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted about a crash that occurred after a driver of an older pickup truck encountered an elk in the roadway around 6 pm on May 2, 2024. The driver of the older blue pickup managed to miss hitting the elk but lost control and went nose-first into the nearby ditch. The truck flipped up on its nose in the ditch and landed as if a giant had dropped it on its engine with the bed pointing to the sky.

Washington State Patrol Reminds Drivers About SR-410 Wildlife

Trooper Rick Johnson thought this crash was a good opportunity to remind Washington State drivers that soon Chinook Pass will be completely open and there will be increased traffic on SR-410. Luckily this time the driver was lucky and only received minor injuries in the scary-looking crash. Safe driving in the mountains involves being prepared, alert, and respectful of other road users. Enjoy the scenic views while prioritizing safety. Here are some essential tips to help you stay safe: