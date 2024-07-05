Do you know the right answer to this simple driving quiz?

Washington State Trooper Gives Driving Quiz

A Washington State Trooper posted a simple driving test question in the form of a picture on Twitter asking if people could get the right answer. The photo is of an intersection with 3 different cars stopped at different places in that intersection ready to turn and the caption "Let's see who can drive. What's the correct order?" The question is asking the order in which each car turns for this situation. The photo was kind of hard to read being older and lower resolution, but most people seemed to answer correctly. Can you get the right answer?

There were two popular answers for this test

The comment section of people trying to answer had two different answers that were popular. Only a few people guessed 1,2,3 or 1,3,2 with most picking either 2,3,1, or 3,2,1 for their answer to the question. Maybe you take a quick glance and think you have the answer, but let's take some time and look closer. Which of the 3 cars can go first?

Which car has the right of way?

Looking at the quiz above posted by Washington State Trooper C. Thorson, you first need to find which of the 3 cars has the right of way. If there were no signs in the intersection the answer would be easy but for some reason, the addition of signs was making this more difficult for people. Car #3 clearly has a yield sign but what about the other 2 cars in the quiz?

What road sign is this?

Car number 2 has a triangle sign however the triangle is not upside down. It is hard to tell exactly what the sign is from the blurry picture but it is not a yield sign. A yield sign is almost always an upside-down triangle with a red border.

Now you should know the answer

Know the correct answer? You should know that car #1 has a yield sign and wants to turn left across traffic, car #2 has no yield sign and is traveling straight, and car #3 also has no yield sign but is turning left in front of car #2. Looking at all that information it should be easy to tell the order that these cars can turn, so what is the correct order?

The answer is... 2, 3, 1

The correct answer is 2,3,1! Hopefully, you got it right, but if you are confused let me explain it to you. Some people were thrown off by the regular triangle sign thinking it was a yield sign and making them guess 3,2,1 for the answer. That sign is not a yield sign, making both car #1 and car #3 have to yield to car #2 which is traveling straight through the intersection. Car #3 has the right of way over car #1 because of the yield sign in front of car #1 at the intersection but car #3 would have to yield to car #2 because vehicles turning left must always yield to oncoming traffic unless they have a turn signal. I hope that clears it up for you if you got it wrong.

