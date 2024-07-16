Washington Fire Fighters Detain Fellow Officers Over Coffee Debt

This is one of the best pranks I have seen in a long time.

Des Moines, Washington: Fire Department Pranks Police Over Coffee Bill

In the quiet suburban town of Des Moines, Washington, a friendly rivalry brewed between the South King Fire Department and the Des Moines Police Department, quite literally over coffee. It all began innocently enough, with the police officers dropping by Fire Stations 66 and 67 for a quick caffeine fix during their patrols. What started as a casual routine soon escalated into a lighthearted game of cat and mouse.

The firefighters, noticing the frequent visits and the dwindling coffee supplies, decided it was time to take action. Led by Captain Smith, a mischievous mastermind known for his quick wit and love for pranks, they concocted a plan to teach their coffee-loving comrades a lesson.

First, they drafted a humorous yet official-looking invoice, listing absurd charges for "Copious Consumption of Coffee" and titled it "#10,000,039." This invoice, they thought, would surely catch the attention of the DMPD.

Next came the pièce de résistance: the fake arrest. A group of firefighters strutted up to a Des Moines Police Department officer on the street. With an air of mock seriousness, he handed over the invoice and declared the officer in custody for "non-payment of coffee debts."

The Officers Suddenly Burst Into Laughter

The officers, initially bewildered but humored by the unexpected visit, couldn't help but burst into laughter as they realized they had fallen victim to the firefighters' prank. With some playful banter and good-natured ribbing, the officer posed for a snapshot with the firefighters, even donning a pair of handcuffs.

From then on, whenever a police cruiser pulled up to the fire station, I am sure the firefighters would greet them with a wink and a playful reminder to bring their wallets next time they craved a cup of Joe. The coffee pot became a symbol of unity and camaraderie, fueling not only the officers' patrols but also the bond between these two essential pillars of the community. Reports say the fire department is next looking for payment for missing donuts. I wonder who is guilty of that heinous crime?