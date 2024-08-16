Washington State Named Road Trip Haven: Ranked 7th in the USA

Now I know why I enjoy road trips across Washington State, especially during the summer.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Named 7th Best State for Road Trips

Who doesn't love a road trip? Whether you are cruising solo, with friends, or embarking on a family adventure, there's something magical about exploring this beautiful country by car. Some of my favorite memories from my childhood are the road trips I took with my family.

But let's face it, not all road trips are created equal. That's where Bookies.com stepped in trying to uncover the ultimate road trip destinations. They evaluated and then scored each state based on five key categories that make or break any road trip experience. From the awe-inspiring beauty of natural landmarks to the affordability of accommodations and dining options, they left no stone unturned to find the best states for hitting the open road.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington: Your Perfect Road Trip Destination

Washington State was awarded 7th of all 50 US states, however, I still feel we could have been number one, and here are 5 reasons why.

5 Reasons Washington is Best for Road Trips

In a nutshell, Washington might be seventh on the list, but it's number one in our hearts. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, grab your favorite road trip playlist, and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime this summer in the beautiful state of Washington. You can read the entire article and the numbers behind the rankings at Bookies.com.